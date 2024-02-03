2024 NFL draft – Offensive big board, post Senior Bowl edition

With Senior Bowl practices in the books, it’s time to update our offensive big board for the 2024 NFL draft. Several prospects put together big weeks and after watching practices and getting recaps, it is clear several guys have really stepped up their draft prep and helped their draft stock.

Quarterbacks

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

1 – Drake Maye, North Carolina

2 – Jayden Daniels – LSU

3 – Caleb Williams – USC

4 – J.J. McCarthy – Michigan

5 – Bo Nix, Oregon

6 – Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

1 – Brock Bowers, Georgia

2 – Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

3 – AJ Barner, Michigan

4 – Cade Stover, Ohio State

5 – Dallin Holker, Colorado State

6 – Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Offensive tackle

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

1 – Joe Alt, Notre Dame

2 – Olu Fashanu, Penn State

3 – Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

4 – Amarius Mims, Georgia

5 – JC Latham, Alabama

6 – Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Offensive guards

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

1 – Troy Fautanu, Washington

2 – Graham Barton, Duke

3 – Christian Haynes, UConn

4 – Christian Mahogany, Boston College

5 – Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Centers

JVasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

1 – Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

2 – Zach Frazier, West Virginia

3 – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

4 – Zak Zinter, Michigan

5 – Drake Nugent, Michigan

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire