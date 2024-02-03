2024 NFL draft – Offensive big board, post Senior Bowl edition
With Senior Bowl practices in the books, it’s time to update our offensive big board for the 2024 NFL draft. Several prospects put together big weeks and after watching practices and getting recaps, it is clear several guys have really stepped up their draft prep and helped their draft stock.
Quarterbacks
1 – Drake Maye, North Carolina
2 – Jayden Daniels – LSU
3 – Caleb Williams – USC
4 – J.J. McCarthy – Michigan
5 – Bo Nix, Oregon
6 – Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
1 – Brock Bowers, Georgia
2 – Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
3 – AJ Barner, Michigan
4 – Cade Stover, Ohio State
5 – Dallin Holker, Colorado State
6 – Jaheim Bell, Florida State
Offensive tackle
1 – Joe Alt, Notre Dame
2 – Olu Fashanu, Penn State
3 – Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
4 – Amarius Mims, Georgia
5 – JC Latham, Alabama
6 – Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Offensive guards
1 – Troy Fautanu, Washington
2 – Graham Barton, Duke
3 – Christian Haynes, UConn
4 – Christian Mahogany, Boston College
5 – Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Centers
1 – Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
2 – Zach Frazier, West Virginia
3 – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
4 – Zak Zinter, Michigan
5 – Drake Nugent, Michigan