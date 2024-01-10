2024 NFL draft: O-linemen, receivers dominate recent Giants mocks

The New York Giants enter the offseason with several pressing needs and even more unanswered questions. They’ll need to address their coaching staff before anything else, but then it’s on to in-house free agents and, ultimately, free agency itself.

What they do during that period will dramatically impact what they do during the 2024 NFL draft. And while the fan consensus is a quarterback in Round 1, that has not been the case in the eyes of most experts.

In several early offseason mock drafts, the Giants actually trend towards offensive linemen and receivers with their first overall pick.

Here’s a round-up of the most recent mock drafts and who they have the Giants selecting.

The Athletic: OL Joe Alt

From The Athletic:

As tempting as this WR class is, the Giants have to give Daniel Jones (or any quarterback who stands back there) more help — again. Alt (6-7, 322) will be OT1 on some boards after a fantastic junior season with the Irish. He still moves like the 220-pound tight end he was in high school.

USA TODAY: OL Joe Alt

From USA TODAY:

It’s been a rough go for Evan Neal, the No. 7 pick in 2022 who has floundered at right tackle. Maybe Joe Schoen isn’t ready to cut bait just yet, but he also shouldn’t be dissuaded from looking to make serious improvements to a front as Daniel Jones prepares to return as the starting quarterback in 2024. Alt is about as steady as offensive line prospects come, and he could make for a fine pairing with Andrew Thomas if he can handle flipping to the other side.

CBS Sports: QB Jayden Daniels

From CBS Sports:

No player did more for their draft stock in the fall than Jayden Daniels, who went from possible Day 3 pick to first-round prospect. He reminds me of Lamar Jackson, and the Giants aren’t tied to Daniel Jones beyond the 2024 season.

The Draft Network: TE Brock Bowers

From The Draft Network:

There is no QB worth selecting here for the New York Giants. Darren Waller’s contract is easier to move after the 2024 season and he is coming off a subpar campaign in the Big Apple. Brock Bowers would give them a long-term answer whenever the split with Waller comes. In the meantime, whoever is under center would have two of the most athletic specimens at the tight end position and they can share the field along with Brian Daboll’s play-calling.

Pro Football Focus: OL Joe Alt

From Pro Football Focus:

Giants fans might roll their eyes at this one because it’s not a quarterback, but this is how things played out with three signal-callers already off the board. Though 2022 first-rounder Evan Neal has struggled at offensive tackle, general manager Joe Schoen has talked about how much they still believe in him at that spot. However, that all could change if Joe Alt is staring you in the face on draft night. Alt played only left tackle for Notre Dame but is a very natural athlete who possesses the coordination to play on the other side.

ESPN: WR Rome Odunze

From ESPN:

This is a nightmare scenario for the Giants, with all three of the top quarterbacks and both of the top two receivers off the board. Offensive tackle could be an option here, but I don’t think GM Joe Schoen is ready to throw in the towel on Evan Neal at right tackle just yet, even though the early returns haven’t been promising. Plus, the top two tackles in this class have played only on the left side, where Andrew Thomas lines up for New York. That leads me to Odunze, who dictates his own route tempos and can make catches in any situation, as evidenced by his FBS-high 1,640 receiving yards this season. He tied for the most contested receptions (24) in the country and had the third-most touchdowns (eight) in those situations. If things play out this way, it would be the first time in the common draft era that three receivers went in the top six picks, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Draft Wire: WR Rome Odunze

From Draft Wire:

We were tempted to put a quarterback here but we want to see what happens with Daniel Jones with a weapon like Odunze.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire