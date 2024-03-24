2024 NFL Draft: Notre Dame RB Audric Estime scouting report

Here at Touchdown Wire, we continue our 2024 NFL draft scouting reports on running backs (which began with Michigan’s Blake Corum) with our analysis of Notre Dame running back Audric Estime.

In three seasons with the Fighting Irish, Estime broke out from 60 rushing yards on seven carries in 2021, to 906 rushing yards on 156 carries in 2022, to 1,341 rushing yards on 209 carries in 2023. Last season, he was one of the NCAA’s most confounding backs to tackle; his 64 missed tackles forced ranked sixth among backs in the 2024 draft class. At 5′ 11⅜” and 221 pounds, Estime is absolutely a power runner — just look at his preposterous tape against Stanford last season for proof of concept — but he’s got a bit more on the ball than your average headbanger. He also had 22 runs of 15 or more yards last season for 596 yards total, and he caught 17 passes for 142 yards.

Perhaps most importantly, Estime projects as a scheme-transcendent back; he’s got a fairly equal amount of dynamic zone and gap runs in his resume.

PLUSES

— Estime is equally conversant with gap and zone concepts; there won’t be much of a transitional issue for him in any offense.

— Estime forced 64 missed tackles last season on 209 carries, and his tape is replete with “F YOU” runs. If you’re arm-tackling him, you will fail.

— Patient at the line of scrimmage, and then can turn on a nice combination of power and acceleration. Lateral agility is a particular strength in closely contested areas. He’s great at letting blocks play out.

— Burst to the edge is a great and consistent trait.

— Good enough with all the standard RB routes, and once he’s going up against defensive backs, it’s party time.

MINUSES

— Had 14 negative runs in 2023; here’s where the initial patience can be an occasional problem.

— Estime’s NFL team will want to work with him on his blocking techniques. He has the size and playing personality to block more consistently than he does; this is likely a matter of technique.

Estime is an excellent plug-and-play prospect for the NFL in that there aren’t a lot of dings, and the good stuff is REALLY good. The only thing I wonder is whether that slow-to-accelerate style might get him in trouble at the next level.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire