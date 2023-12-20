2024 NFL Draft: The No. 1 overall pick for every team in the NFL
There is a three or four team race going on right now for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Depending on which of those teams gets that pick will determine the entire direction of the first round.
But what about the rest of the NFL? Who are they picking if they should somehow land that top spot? Here’s our projection for who every team in the NFL would pick if they had the No. 1 overall selection.
Arizona Cardinals - WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State
The Cardinals look pretty good with Kyler Murray back at quarterback so we opt for adding him the best weapon in the draft.
Atlanta Falcons - QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Daniels’ athleticism paired with Bijan Robinson would be a scary sight for opposing defenses.
Baltimore Ravens - DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
The Ravens could lose a pair of defensive linemen to free agency so we give them the top replacement in the draft.
Buffalo Bills - OT Ola Fashanu, Penn State
The Bills could have gone a couple of directions here but we love the fit of Fahsanu with the Bills offense.
Carolina Panthers - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
We haven’t given up on Bryce Young yet and so we opt for the top tight end in the draft to give him a reliable weapon in the passing game.
Chicago Bears - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Harrison is a no-brainer for the Bears if they plan to continue with Justin Fields at quarterback.
Cincinnati Bengals - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Picking Harrison would make the potential of losing Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd much easier.
Cleveland Browns - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
We almost went wide receiver here but Latu is so explosive and would form a scary tandem with Myles Garrett.
Dallas Cowboys - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Several cornerbacks are making a case to be the top corner off the board but we love the paring of McKinstry’s style with what the Cowboys do on defense.
Denver Broncos - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
We opted for Maye here as the eventual replacement for Russell Wilson as he remains our top quarterback.
Detroit Lions - WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Wide receiver is the smart pick and Odunze is pushing hard to be the top receiver off the board with his mix of size and agility.
Green Bay Packers - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Alt is the type of player who was born to be a Green Bay offensive tackle.
Houston Texans - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Wide receiver is an option here but the Texans could lose two top cornerbacks this offseason.
Indianapolis Colts - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
The Colts could go offensive tackle or wide receiver here but we love Alt for a team that wants to run the football.
Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Jared Verse, FLorida State
Jacksonville needs help with their pass rush and Verse is well-known to the Jaguars.
Kansas City Chiefs - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
The Chiefs offense is still missing Tyreek Hill so getting Harrison is a no-brainer.
Las Vegas Raiders - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
It is time for the Raiders to get a fresh start at quarterback and Maye is the more starter-ready of this class.
Los Angeles Chargers - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
We considered a wide receiver here but Bowers has the tools to be the top tight end in the NFL.
Los Angeles Rams - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
With Alt officially in the draft, he makes a strong case to be the top offensive tackle off the board.
Miami Dolphins - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Back to Alt here but Fashaunu’s better technique was tempting.
New England Patriots - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
The Patriots could be moving on from Belichick and with a new coach comes a new starting quarterback.
New Orleans Saints - DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Either side of the line of scrimmage makes sense here and we love Newton’s pass-rush ability.
New York Giants -DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Guard is probably the biggest need but there isn’t a guy worth it so we opt for a dominant player to line up next to Dexter Lawrence.
New York Jets - QB Caleb Williams, USC
The Jets need a quarterback and they need one who is used to playing in a huge spotlight and under heavy scrutiny like Caleb Williams.
Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
The Eagles don’t have any huge needs but boosting up the pass rush makes a lot of sense here with Latu.
Pittsburgh Steelers - QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
If Mike Tomlin is gone, the Steelers will get a new quarterback and Daniels is the best player to rebuild a roster around.
San Francisco 49ers - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
The 49ers don’t need much but safety is their top need. None worth No. 1 overall so we go with Alt who is an instant upgrade at right tackle.
Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Another team that needs help on the interior offensive line so we go for plan B with a top edge rusher in Verse.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
We are all in on Baker Mayfield for now so the quarterback can wait until the second round with Bowers going tops to the Bucs.
Tennessee Titans - OT Ola Fashanu, Penn State
The Titans offensive tackles are dreadful in pass protection and Fahsanu is a huge upgrade.
Washington Commanders - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
We considered Bowers here but you can’t go wrong here with him or Harrison for a young quarterback.