2024 NFL Draft: The No. 1 overall pick for every team in the NFL

There is a three or four team race going on right now for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Depending on which of those teams gets that pick will determine the entire direction of the first round.

But what about the rest of the NFL? Who are they picking if they should somehow land that top spot? Here’s our projection for who every team in the NFL would pick if they had the No. 1 overall selection.

Arizona Cardinals - WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State

Nov. 11, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA;

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) scores the first touchdown of the game during the first half of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Cardinals look pretty good with Kyler Murray back at quarterback so we opt for adding him the best weapon in the draft.

Nov 18, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Heisman Trophy candidate LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

Daniels’ athleticism paired with Bijan Robinson would be a scary sight for opposing defenses.

Baltimore Ravens - DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Nov 25, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton (4) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ben Bryant (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens could lose a pair of defensive linemen to free agency so we give them the top replacement in the draft.

Buffalo Bills - OT Ola Fashanu, Penn State

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

The Bills could have gone a couple of directions here but we love the fit of Fahsanu with the Bills offense.

ATHENS, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs speaks with Brock Bowers #19 prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Sanford Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

We haven’t given up on Bryce Young yet and so we opt for the top tight end in the draft to give him a reliable weapon in the passing game.

Chicago Bears - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes a catch and then scores a touchdown on the run against Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium.

Harrison is a no-brainer for the Bears if they plan to continue with Justin Fields at quarterback.

Cincinnati Bengals - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Oct. 14, 2023; Lafayette, In., USA;

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is tackled in the endzone by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Markevious Brown (1) during the first half of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in Lafayette.

Picking Harrison would make the potential of losing Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd much easier.

Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

We almost went wide receiver here but Latu is so explosive and would form a scary tandem with Myles Garrett.

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) covers ULM wide receiver Jevin Frett (5) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Several cornerbacks are making a case to be the top corner off the board but we love the paring of McKinstry’s style with what the Cowboys do on defense.

Denver Broncos - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Nov 25, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

We opted for Maye here as the eventual replacement for Russell Wilson as he remains our top quarterback.

Oct 14, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks in the late fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver is the smart pick and Odunze is pushing hard to be the top receiver off the board with his mix of size and agility.

Oct 28, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) leaves the field following the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Alt is the type of player who was born to be a Green Bay offensive tackle.

Houston Texans - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL – OCTOBER 22: Kool-Aid McKinstry #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates a big defensive stop against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Wide receiver is an option here but the Texans could lose two top cornerbacks this offseason.

Indianapolis Colts - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 14: Joe Alt #76 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on prior to the game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Colts could go offensive tackle or wide receiver here but we love Alt for a team that wants to run the football.

Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Jared Verse, FLorida State

Sep 3, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse (5) during the game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville needs help with their pass rush and Verse is well-known to the Jaguars.

Kansas City Chiefs - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

The Chiefs offense is still missing Tyreek Hill so getting Harrison is a no-brainer.

Las Vegas Raiders - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It is time for the Raiders to get a fresh start at quarterback and Maye is the more starter-ready of this class.

Los Angeles Chargers - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

We considered a wide receiver here but Bowers has the tools to be the top tight end in the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tackle Joe Alt (76) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

With Alt officially in the draft, he makes a strong case to be the top offensive tackle off the board.

Miami Dolphins - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Back to Alt here but Fashaunu’s better technique was tempting.

New England Patriots - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots could be moving on from Belichick and with a new coach comes a new starting quarterback.

New Orleans Saints - DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Sep 8, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) scrambles from Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton (4) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Either side of the line of scrimmage makes sense here and we love Newton’s pass-rush ability.

New York Giants -DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton (94) sacks Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Guard is probably the biggest need but there isn’t a guy worth it so we opt for a dominant player to line up next to Dexter Lawrence.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets need a quarterback and they need one who is used to playing in a huge spotlight and under heavy scrutiny like Caleb Williams.

Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) scrambles away from UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) for a 1 yard gain in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles don’t have any huge needs but boosting up the pass rush makes a lot of sense here with Latu.

Pittsburgh Steelers - QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passing against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

If Mike Tomlin is gone, the Steelers will get a new quarterback and Daniels is the best player to rebuild a roster around.

San Francisco 49ers - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) blocks Stanford Cardinal linebacker Jordan Fox (10) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers don’t need much but safety is their top need. None worth No. 1 overall so we go with Alt who is an instant upgrade at right tackle.

Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Oct 1, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse (5) celebrates a sack during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Another team that needs help on the interior offensive line so we go for plan B with a top edge rusher in Verse.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs into the end zone after a catch for the game sealing touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2021. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20.

We are all in on Baker Mayfield for now so the quarterback can wait until the second round with Bowers going tops to the Bucs.

Tennessee Titans - OT Ola Fashanu, Penn State

Penn State sophomore offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu talks with a reporter during football media day at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in State College.

Hes Dr 080622 Psumedia

The Titans offensive tackles are dreadful in pass protection and Fahsanu is a huge upgrade.

Washington Commanders - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Sep 09, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs in a touchdown in the first quarter of their NCAA football game against Youngstown State.

We considered Bowers here but you can’t go wrong here with him or Harrison for a young quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire