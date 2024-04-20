2024 NFL draft: What’s the nightmare 1st-round scenario for the Bucs?

Every team hopes to end up in their dream scenario in the first round of the NFL draft, but that rarely happens.

What they’re at least hoping to avoid is a nightmare scenario. That could be that all of their top targets are off the board, and they’re unable to find a willing trade partner, forcing them to reach for a lesser prospect or take a lowball offer to move down.

So, what would such a nightmare scenario look like for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL draft?

The folks over at Bleacher Report put together a list of such situations for each of the league’s 32 teams, boiling each of them down to just one sentence. Here’s what they gave for the Bucs:

No primo prospects drop to them at No. 26, but the Falcons and Saints land the best-case scenarios in Turner and Alt at Nos. 8 and 14, respectively.

That definitely wouldn’t be a fun situation for Tampa Bay to find themselves in, watching their division rivals land blue-chip prospects at their biggest positions of need, and not being able to do the same.

Obviously, the Bucs are picking much later in the first round than their NFC South counterparts thanks to winning the division for the third year in a row (and the Panthers trading away the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s deal for Bryce Young), which makes it less likely that they’ll be able to land the same caliber of player as the Saints or Falcons. But it’s still possible that a top prospect will fall to them, as it happens to a few teams every year.

To check out all of the nightmare scenarios outlined in B/R’s piece, click here.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire