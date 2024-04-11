2024 NFL Draft: NFL analyst claims Steelers are going offensive line in 1st round

The 2024 NFL Draft is just two weeks away and we still aren’t sure what direction the Pittsburgh Steelers will go in the first round. It makes sense that offensive tackle, center, cornerback and wide receiver all make sense and everyone has a justification for why one position is more important than another.

According to ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller, a source within the Steelers says they don’t know the exact player but the team is going with an offensive lineman in the first round.

“I can’t tell you the player, but I can tell you it’ll be an offensive lineman,” Miller said.

Miller notes that a player like Amarius Mims or Tyler Guyton could be the pick. If the Steelers opt for an offensive tackle in the first round, this would push the team’s other needs to the second round including center. We are confident the Steelers can find a serviceable wide receiver later in the draft but the talent drop off at center is extreme beyond the top five or six prospects.

