2024 NFL draft: Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan skirt need of Steelers drafting center

When the Pittsburgh Steelers released starting center Mason Cole at the start of free agency, it left a huge void along the offensive line.

Or did it?

For the third time since the team released Cole, they have been asked about the center position and for the third time the team has made it clear they feel like they have internal options at center and don’t seem to feel any pressure to draft a new starting center.

Let’s think about that for a second. What are those options? First and foremost it would be starting backup center Nate Herbig. Herbig has a total of 47 career snaps at center in the NFL.

Or perhaps it is about a position move. James Daniels was the starting center at Iowa for two seasons and in 2019 he went back and forth between center and guard while with the Chicago Bears. If the Steelers did move Daniels, this could open the door for Spencer Anderson to start at guard.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire