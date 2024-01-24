2024 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper, Jr. Puts Out First 2024 Mock

The draft guru himself Mel Kiper, Jr. has put out his first mock draft for the 2024 NFL draft and he has one Notre Dame player going in the first round, actually in the top-10.

Kiper calls for Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt to go seventh overall to the Tennessee Titans and says:

Alt was the definition of a stalwart on the left side of Notre Dame’s line, where he started 33 games. He gave up just two sacks over the past two seasons. Tennessee ranked 31st in the rate of sacks per dropback (11.1%) in 2023, so putting Levis in a better position to succeed should be a priority.



Tennessee is a common landing spot for Alt in according to the NFL mock draft’s we’ve seen to date. The most interesting part of Kiper’s first run is that he has LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels going second to Washington instead of Drake Maye from North Carolina who seems to be the consensus No. 2 player.

