2024 NFL Draft live updates: Reports swirl about Bears' plan for No. 9 pick

Welcome to the 2024 NFL Draft! You've made it. The only thing to expect from the draft is the unexpected.

Now, let's get down to business. Here are the latest updates from the Bears' NFL Draft.

3:43 p.m. (CT): Bears 'very open for business' with the No. 9 pick

Everyone knows what the Bears plan to do with the No. 1 pick, making Caleb Williams the team's next quarterback. But what about the No. 9 pick?

Reports from NFL insiders in Detroit are starting to leak about their plans; one report suggests the Bears are "very open for business" with the No. 9 pick, specifically in a trade-down scenario for the "right price."

Get to know Caleb Williams

USC quarterback Caleb Williams will undoubtedly become the next Bears quarterback as the No. 1 pick in the draft.

He's among the most highly-touted quarterback prospects in recent memory. Some dare to give him the moniker "generational talent" based on a plethora of his finest skills.

Bears' 2024 NFL Draft picks

The Bears have the fewest number of picks of any NFL team in the draft with four picks.

Here’s a full list of the Bears picks– as things stand right now– for the 2024 NFL Draft:

First round: No. 1 overall (via Carolina)

First round: No. 9 overall

Third round: No. 75 overall

Fourth round: No. 122 overall (via Eagles)

