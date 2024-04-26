2024 NFL Draft: The Jaguars select WR Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23th Pick after trading down

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU with the 23rd Pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jags were originally slated to have the 17th Pick but traded down with Minnesota who picked linebacker Dallas Turner out of Alabama.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In a class dominated by high-profile quarterback picks in the early portion of the draft, the Jaguars decided on a pass-catching option.

The Jaguars will pick up where they left off on Friday and into the weekend. They will have the following remaining picks in this year’s draft barring any trades to move up, down, or for other future considerations:

Round 2, Pick 48

Round 3, Pick 96

Round 4, Pick 114

Round 4, Pick 116

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 236

Action Sports Jax has crews LIVE at TIAA Bank Field and throughout the city during the three days of the NFL Draft to cover every angle of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ picks.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.