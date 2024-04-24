2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars need to recreate the magic of 2021, when they drafted Lawrence and Etienne

The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to embark on the last step of player acquisition in the NFL offseason -- the NFL Draft.

The draft will take place in Detroit with the first round on Thursday and the Jaguars hold the 17th overall selection.

The last couple of times the Jaguars were picking in the middle of the first round, they traded to the 8th spot in 2008 to take Derrick Harvey from number 18 and then in 2011 traded from 17 to 10 to select Blaine Gabbert.

Last year’s draft has been viewed by many fans as a missed opportunity. Anton Harrison was a good first-round selection, but he was the only main contributor for the 2023 Jags. There’s still time for that class to showcase itself, but the Jags did draft 13 players overall.

The 2021 Jaguars draft was a much bigger hit for the front office and it would be big if the Jaguars could duplicate that success.

Trevor Lawrence was a big part of that class being drafted number one overall and now there’s discussion about a contract extension of the franchise quarterback.

Running back Travis Etienne was drafted 25th overall and has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons. He is set to play the final year of his rookie deal.

The 2021 draft features other players like Tyson Campbell, Walker Little, and Andre Cisco. These are all players who have made major impacts on the football team the last two years, but their future in Jacksonville beyond this year remains a question mark. Campbell is coming off an injury-plagued season, Little continues to have trouble finding his way on the field, and Cisco has shown the most consistency as a safety.

The Jags have had many missed opportunities over the years, but if the 2024 draft for the Jags could resemble the 2021 players selected, this team could be on the verge of a special run.

