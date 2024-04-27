The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to make seven draft picks on the third day of the 2024 NFL Draft. Entering Saturday, the Bills have one fourth-round pick, four fifth-round picks, one sixth-round pick, and one seventh-round pick.

While day three is a day for taking chances and finding depth in the roster, the Bills have done a great job at finding starting value late in the draft. During the Sean McDermott regime, Buffalo selected Matt Milano, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Siran Neal, Khalil Shakir, and Gabriel Davis on the third day of the draft.

Here is The Bills Wire’s analysis of Buffalo’s day three draft picks. Be certain to check for updates as the Draft progresses.

2024 NFL Draft: Instant Analysis of Bills Day 3 Draft Picks

