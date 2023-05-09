2024 NFL draft: Initial top 20 prospects

It’s been a couple of weeks since the 2023 NFL draft wrapped. Just enough time to sort through an early list of the top early prospects for the 2024 draft that will take place in Detroit next April.

I haven’t done a deep dive into most of these players, but I’ve studied them enough to have some level of confidence that they’re poised to excel in the 2023 college season and attract significant draft attention in 2024.

These aren’t necessarily in a strict order, but in general, this is how they would list out if I had to make a too-early big board. There is a lot of football to be played before any rankings should be considered too seriously, just as is the case with preseason college football polls. Also remember: big boards do not necessarily equal projected draft slots.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

3. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

4. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

5. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

6. Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

7. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

8. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

9. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

10. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

11. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

12. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Ncaa Football Oregon Washington Football Washington At Oregon

13. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

14. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Ut Ku Football Mlc 00291

15. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

16. Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

17. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

18. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Football Utah Asu Utah At Asu

19. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

20. Bryce Foster, OL, Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

