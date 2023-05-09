2024 NFL draft: Initial top 20 prospects
It’s been a couple of weeks since the 2023 NFL draft wrapped. Just enough time to sort through an early list of the top early prospects for the 2024 draft that will take place in Detroit next April.
I haven’t done a deep dive into most of these players, but I’ve studied them enough to have some level of confidence that they’re poised to excel in the 2023 college season and attract significant draft attention in 2024.
These aren’t necessarily in a strict order, but in general, this is how they would list out if I had to make a too-early big board. There is a lot of football to be played before any rankings should be considered too seriously, just as is the case with preseason college football polls. Also remember: big boards do not necessarily equal projected draft slots.
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch
2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
3. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
4. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
5. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
6. Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
7. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK
8. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
9. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
10. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
11. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
12. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Ncaa Football Oregon Washington Football Washington At Oregon
13. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
14. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Ut Ku Football Mlc 00291
15. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Syndication The Columbus Dispatch
16. Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
17. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
18. Cole Bishop, S, Utah
Football Utah Asu Utah At Asu
19. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
20. Bryce Foster, OL, Texas A&M
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports