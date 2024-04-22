2024 NFL draft: Houston OT Patrick Paul believes he’s getting drafted in the 1st round

We all like to believe we know exactly what will happen on Thursday night in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. But as is always the case, when it comes to the bottom of the first round, all bets are off.

One player who we think could sneak into the first round is Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul. This is an opinion Paul seems to share as well. Paul called his shot and said to look for him late on Thursday, which would mean the end of the first round.

Houston OT Patrick Paul: “A lot of teams have way different draft boards than the public mock drafts… Expect to see me late Thursday.” Paul tells us that teams have him as a top 32 pick and believe he’ll hear his name called on Thursday. Listen here: https://t.co/kNFFhePGUh pic.twitter.com/qeG6LPQ7hW — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 22, 2024

Paul is part of a handful of offensive tackle prospects vying for a spot. Along with Paul there is Tyler Guyton, Jordan Morgan, Roger Rosengarten, Kingsley Suamataia and Kiran Amegadjie who can all make a case to be in the Top 32 picks but unfortunately there just aren’t enough spots to go around.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire