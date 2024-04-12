2024 NFL Draft Highlights: Chop Robinson, Edge – Penn State
Highlights of Penn State edge defender Chop Robinson
2024 NFL Draft Highlights: Chop Robinson, Edge – Penn State originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Highlights of Penn State edge defender Chop Robinson
2024 NFL Draft Highlights: Chop Robinson, Edge – Penn State originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
There's no one standout pass rusher from this year's group, but plenty of styles for teams to pick from in the draft.
Both players should be first-round picks in June.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
No team has more to prove than these Celtics, who have stumbled on the biggest stage. But Boston has been enjoying a historic season that deserves appreciation.
Tiger Woods made his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, setting a new record.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
Mizuhara is accused of stealing $16 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers star.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
What does Jacksonville need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to dive into the how and why of the biggest news around the league this week. The trio start with the news of O.J. Simpson's passing and why it's hard to put a bow on his story and legacy. Rashee Rice has a warrant out for his arrest, and Charles thinks the league could be looking to issue a suspension. In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen received a massive contract extension, as the Jaguars are betting Allen can be a perennial DPOY candidate. Jori is writing a piece on WR draft prospect Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record, so the trio discuss the how the value of speed has changed among evaluators over the past few decades. Many call for GPS data to replace 40 testing, but the technology is not standardized among all schools, which presents the question of how the NFL will go about enforcing standardization of GPS tracking. The hosts finish out the show by getting to the bottom of some rumors circling around the 2024 NFL Draft by determining which to believe, and which are bologna. They discuss Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Jim Harbaugh.
It's a good year to need a cornerback, even if there isn't a can't-miss prospect out there.
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.
Let's check in on the teams that have helped — or hurt — their chances of reaching the playoffs the most through 2 weeks of play.
For the 2024 NFL Draft class of tight ends, there's Brock Bowers and everyone else.