2024 NFL Draft guide: How to watch, potential Dolphins targets and more

The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Detroit, with Round 1 of the three-day event. The Dolphins have had a league-low four picks in each of the last two drafts but should be more active this year.

Miami has six picks, including the No. 21 overall pick in the first round. If the Dolphins don’t trade the selection, the team will pick in the first round for the first time since 2021. Miami’s first-round pick in 2023 was forfeited as part of punishment for tampering violations. The team packaged its 2022 first-round pick in the trade for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

While the Dolphins have more picks than they’ve had in the last two years, they don’t possess a third-round pick, which was also forfeited for tampering. Miami also doesn’t have its fourth-round pick, which was sent to Denver as part of the Chubb trade. The Dolphins do have an extra sixth-round pick for the trade that sent offensive lineman Dan Feeney to the Chicago Bears last August.

In recent years, the Dolphins have been aggressive in trading picks for premier talent, including Hill, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. But with multiple high-priced players, a looming extension for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that will likely exceed $50 million per year and an exodus of homegrown talent this offseason, Miami needs young contributors on rookie deals.

Here is everything you need to know about the draft, including which players the Dolphins could target.

WHEN IS THE DRAFT?

The NFL Draft is being held in Detroit. Round 1 of the Draft is scheduled for 8 p.m Thursday. Day 2 of the draft, which includes Round 2 and Round 3, begins 7 p.m. Friday. Day 3, which includes Rounds 4 to 7, begins noon Saturday.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes will all provide coverage of the NFL Draft. Viewers can also stream the draft on the ESPN app.

WHO IS PICKING FIRST?

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick for the second straight season. Last year, Chicago had the top selection by finishing with the league’s worst record but traded it to the Carolina Panthers for the No. 9 pick and a package that also includes Carolina’s 2024 first-rounder. Because the Panthers finished with the worst record last season, the Bears once again sit at the top of the draft.

The Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, round out the top five. Three teams, the Panthers, Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns, don’t have a first-round pick.

WHO ARE THE TOP PROSPECTS?

As is usually the case, all the interest surrounds the top quarterbacks. Caleb Williams is the overwhelmingly favorite to go No. 1 but then the fun starts. Will the Commanders go with North Carolina’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels? There has been a lot of buzz about Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and other productive, experienced passers who could also go in the first round, including Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix.

This year’s draft is also regarded as a deep wide receiver class. A trio of receivers should go within the top 10-15 picks, including Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze.

WHEN DO THE DOLPHINS PICK?

▪ Round 1, No. 21 overall

▪ Round 2, No. 55 overall

▪ Round 5, No. 158 overall

▪ Round 6, No. 184 overall (from Chicago)

▪ Round 6, No. 198 overall

▪ Round 7, No. 241 overall

WHO MIGHT THE DOLPHINS PICK?

The Dolphins experienced a mass exodus of contributors in free agency but retooled with several low-cost and potentially high-value signings. Miami usually abides by a best-player-available approach but could use a standout defensive lineman to replace Christian Wilkins and another interior offensive lineman. The Dolphins could also tap into the deep wide receiver class to find a No. 3 option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The following players could be targets at No. 21 and No. 55.

▪ UCLA edge defender Laiatu Latu

▪ Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II

▪ LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

▪ Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton

▪ Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton

▪ Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson

▪ Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson

▪ Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy

▪ Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson

▪ Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders

DOLPHINS DRAFT PREVIEWS

WR: A deep class could give Miami a No. 3 wide receiver

will need Barry or someone to fill in this with links once all are posted