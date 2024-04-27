2024 NFL draft: Grading the pick of WR Roman Wilson in the third round

After trading away wide receiver Diontae Johnson, a starting wide receiver became a top need in the 2024 NFL draft. This is despite the Steelers signing multiple veteran free agents. After going offensive line with the first two picks in the draft, the Steelers opted for former Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson in the third round.

What does Wilson bring to the party for the Steelers? Critics of Wilson will question whether or not he can line up consistently on the outside at only 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds but physically he’s practically a clone of former Steeler Antonio Brown.

Wilson’s game is all about his speed, explosion, competitive nature and sure hands. Wilson is very difficult to press and if you miss, he is gone. He is one of those receivers who has a second gear when he needs it and we hope to see more of it in the NFL.

Overall, we give this pick a B+. Wilson should get worked into the offense quickly and has all the makings of the next great Steelers receiver to come from the middle rounds.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire