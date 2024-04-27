2024 NFL Draft: Grading Bills draft pick of Cole Bishop

The Buffalo Bills selected Utah safety Cole Bishop with the 60th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Buffalo used their second pick of the round to fill another need on the roster. The Bills neglected to re-sign Micah Hyde, and they cut Jordan Poyer as part of a cap crunch.

It’s a new era for Buffalo’s secondary, as team management looks to replace arguably the most productive safety tandem in team history.

Bishop garnered rave reviews for his football IQ. He often identified plays ahead of the snap, allowing him to be aggressive at the point of attack.

Bishop covers a great deal of space on the field. His ability to track sideline-to-sideline is a train that will work well for Sean McDermott’s secondary.

Bishop made 29 starts during his time in a Utah uniform. He recorded 197 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and three interceptions in his collegiate career.

Bishop will need to work on his man coverage skills at the next level. While his aggressiveness is a positive attribute, he can also be guilty of being a bit overly aggressive and not taking the best angles to the ball carrier. Bishop needs to make certain he is not drawn in and led astray by misdirections and fakes from NFL quarterbacks.

Overall, his selection fits well with Buffalo. Bishop can play multiple roles in the Bills secondary. He was active in all levels of the Utah defense last year. Bishop will be in contention to be a starter in Week 1.

Grade: A-

