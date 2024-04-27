2024 NFL draft: Grading Bills draft pick of Keon Coleman

Buffalo kicked off day two of the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman with the 33rd overall pick.

Coleman fills a need for the Buffalo. The Bills are in need of a boundary receiver after the losses of Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs.

Coleman is a prototypical X-receiver. At 6-3, Coleman often has the upper hand in battling contested catch passes. He has great body control in the air, and Coleman uses his size well to position himself with high passes.

The wideout played at Michigan State before transferring to Tallahassee for the 2023 season. Coleman was a two-sport athlete for the Spartans, spending some time with the Michigan State basketball team while playing under coach Tom Izzo. Coleman’s basketball abilities are clearly on display on contested catch air balls.

In 2022, Coleman led the Spartans in receiving with 58 catches, 798 receiving yards, and seven touchdown receptions. After his transfer to Florida State for the 2023 campaign, Coleman led the Seminoles with 50 receptions, 658 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.

Coleman’s speed is average for the NFL level. He ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He still needs a little refinement in his route running. Depending on how fast this part of his game develops, Coleman could be relied upon for big plays and major playing time early in the season.

There’s also a bit of a concern about the pick since there appeared to be other receivers on the board who were faster and had a more refined game at this point in their careers.

Buffalo needs to select another receiver with a bit more speed to complement Coleman. If they do the duo could be quite electric.

Grade: B

