2024 NFL Draft Grades: Saints pick Texas LB Jaylan Ford at No. 175

The New Orleans Saints select linebacker Jaylan Ford out of Texas with the No. 175 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Ford amassed 220 tackles over his last two seasons at Texas with 20.5 of those going for a loss. He’s solid in coverage too with six career interceptions, including four in 2022. He won’t be a guy that will cover elite athletes, but will get the job done against most tight ends and some running backs.

Even better news for Ford, he won’t have to play that much right away. He will likely be the fourth linebacker in the room, but can learn from Demario Davis as the Saints legend’s career gets closer to its end. He’ll get to earn his stripes on the special teams unit in the meantime.

Grade: B

