2024 NFL Draft grades roundup: Experts rate Patriots' new rookie class originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots went into the 2024 NFL Draft needing to upgrade their offense at a few key positions, and after making eight picks, it's fair to say de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and his staff did a pretty good job.

The headliner, of course, was taking North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in the first round. Maye has elite physical talent, including a rocket arm, good size and strong athleticism. He has the potential to be a franchise cornerstone, with some experts comparing him to a Justin Herbert-like quarterback.

The Patriots made a meaningful effort to get Maye some help in the middle rounds. They drafted two wide receivers -- Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk in second round and UCF's Javon Baker in the fourth round -- and two offensive lineman. New England also added an exciting quarterback talent in Tennessee's Joe Milton in the sixth round, and a versatile tight in Florida State's Jaheim Bell in the seventh round.

After using their first three picks on defense last year, the Patriots selected just one player on the side of the ball -- South Carolina cornerback Marcellas Dial -- in this draft.

How did experts rate the Patriots' 2024 draft class?

Here's a look at our insider Phil Perry's pick-by-pick grades, followed by grades from the national media.

Kyle Dvorchak, NBC Sports: A-

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: B

Chad Reuter, NFL Network: B

Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports: A-

Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department: A

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: B-

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: B+

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: A

FOX Sports NFL Staff: B+

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune: B

Ryan Dunleavy, New York Post: B-