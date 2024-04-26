2024 NFL draft grades: New Orleans Saints pick RT Taliese Fuaga at No. 14 overall

The 2024 NFL draft has huge implications for the New Orleans Saints, especially considering they have quite a few positions of need remaining after the first wave of free agency. They were able to make their first selection tonight

With the 14th overall pick, the New Orleans Saints selected offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State University. Ultimately, this is a pick that many thought would not be possible as he was projected to go in the top ten, typically to the New York Jets in most cases. However, Fuaga fell a couple more picks right into the Saints’ laps.

Fuaga fills an immediate need for the Saints at offensive tackle but was also great value at pick 14. This allowed the Saints to keep their current assets by not having to move up as well. Fuaga is a top-tier prospect, who in 339 pass-blocking snaps last season only gave up 12 quarterback pressures and no sacks according to Pro Football Focus.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire