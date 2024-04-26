2024 NFL draft grades: Atlanta Falcons pick QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall

The 2024 NFL draft has huge implications for the New Orleans Saints without a doubt. However, it is equally as important to look at who their NFC South rivals are drafting, so let’s take a look at who the Atlanta Falcons selected tonight.

With the 8th overall pick, the Atlanta Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr, quarterback from the University of Washington. Penix and Washington were the runner-up in the National Championship game against the Michigan Wolverines. After paying Kirk Cousins $180 million for four years and $100 million guaranteed, the Falcons have elected to take their quarterback of the future as well in the same offseason.

At 23 years old, Penix will likely sit behind Cousins and be mentored into the starting role within the next few seasons. While the pick is generally considered to be out of the ordinary, the talent of Penix does somewhat justify the pick as he had an extraordinary senior year with the Huskies. It is also a position of value, but not necessarily a position of need for the Falcons, which makes this all the more interesting.

Grade: D+

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire