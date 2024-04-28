2024 NFL Draft: Grades and analysis for all 32 teams
Here is our full breakdown of the 2024 NFL draft as we take a look at all 32 draft classes and hand out some grades.
The NFL Draft is over, but there's still news breaking. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made an amusing analogy when asked why the team selected three offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Wilson won both the Bednarik and Butkus awards at NC State last season.
Brenden Rice played the same position as his legendary father.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Patriots' 2024 draft.
If nothing else, the Bills have a player who can recognize a good deal.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr. said quarterback Kirk Cousins called him after he was picked No. 8 overall in one of the 2024 NFL Draft's more puzzling selections.
Elliott played last season with the Patriots after seven years in Dallas.
Wilson's starting over in Denver.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Ravens' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Dolphins' 2024 draft.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
Jordan Travis was a fifth-round pick and a good value for the Jets.
Many people had the Texas WR as a first-round prospect.