2024 NFL draft: Grade the Steelers pick of C Zach Frazier

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the 2024 NFL draft needing to rebuild the offensive line and boy howdy have they done it. First, the Steelers drafted their new starting right tackle in the first round when they selected former Washington tackle Troy Fautanu.

Then moving to the second round, Pittsburgh watched West Virginia center Zach Frazier fall into their laps. Frazier will be an immediate and significant upgrade over Mason Cole and is the second guy the Steelers have brought in to bring a nasty edge to an offensive line that got pushed around way too much last season.

For us, this one is an easy A, just like the Fautanu pick was. Frazier is a mauler who does everything you want from a center. He has a real shot to be the next great Steelers center and definitely the best guy since Maurkice Pouncey.

Cast your vote and give us your grade for the pick of Frazier.

