2024 NFL draft: Giants undrafted rookie free agent tracker

The 2024 NFL draft has officially come to a close and the frenzy to sign undrafted rookie free agents (UDFA) is underway.

For general manager Joe Schoen and the New York Giants, they’ll look to add several players before the start of rookie mini-camp, which will take place from May 10-11 in East Rutherford.

They have room for nine free agents and will need at add at least one quarterback if not more to operate during mini-camp.

It’s important to note that UDFA signings are not officially announced by the league, so some initial reports may be incorrect, changed, or outright falsified. Until the Giants or the NFL announce the signings, these should all be considered rumors and subject to change.

As signings and rookie mini-camp invites are reported, we’ll update this list. Be sure to keep refreshing.

Rumored signings:

N/A

Rumored mini-camp tryouts:

N/A

