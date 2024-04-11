2024 NFL draft: Giants set to meet with QB Jayden Daniels again

The New York Giants will continue to perform their due diligence when it comes the this year’s quarterbacks in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

They will be meeting once again with LSU’s Jayden Daniels on Monday as part of their top 30 visits.

#LSU QB and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is set to meet with the #Giants on Monday for a Top 30 visit, per @Agentbutler1. NYG continues to do the homework on the top QBs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2024

Full disclosure they have met multiple times with several other quarterbacks such as UNC’s Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy of Michigan, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., and have shown interest in Oregon’s Bo Nix.

The Chicago Bears are expected to select USC’s Caleb Williams with the first overall selection, so the draft essentially begins with Washington at No. 2.

The Commanders and the New England Patriots, at No. 3, are both expected to take a quarterback in this draft. The two teams selecting fourth and fifth — the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers — with either trade back to a team seeking a quarterback (the Giants included) or select a position player.

The Giants, no matter which path they take, will have a slew of talented players to choose from at No. 6.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire