2024 NFL draft: Giants select LB Darius Muasau in Round 6
With the 183rd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Giants have selected UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau.
More to come…
With the 183rd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Giants have selected UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau.
More to come…
The NFL Draft is here in Detroit. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
The Patriots took a shot on strong-armed Joe Milton III in the sixth round.
Scott Pianowski examines the potential fantasy impact of intriguing receivers and running backs taken on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Many people had the Texas WR as a first-round prospect.
Elliott played last season with the Patriots after seven years in Dallas.
Down 3-0 in the first round, Phoenix is all but guaranteed an early exit in the big three's first season together. Where do the Suns go from here?
Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr. said quarterback Kirk Cousins called him after he was picked No. 8 overall in one of the 2024 NFL Draft's more puzzling selections.
Jordan Travis was a fifth-round pick and a good value for the Jets.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
Justin Herbert has a new receiver to work with.
"Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen, he's been doing that for quite a while. We'll see about that."
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson and former NFL running back Damien Harris to give their initial thoughts and takeaways from a wild first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. The trio dive into a few standout selections, including plenty of time analyzing what the Atlanta Falcons could possibly be thinking by taking Michael Penix Jr, J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye and their respective fits with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, why Tennessee Titans fans should be ecstatic about the J.C. Latham pick, Xavier Worthy's instant impact potential with the Kansas City Chiefs and why the Las Vegas Raiders took a tight end in the first round two years in a row.
The Eagles landed a defense and special teams weapon in the second round.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Damian Lillard is doubtful to play in Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round NBA playoff series with the Indiana Pacers. Lillard suffered an Achilles injury on a drive to the basket in Game 3.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
Spencer Rattler once looked like a good bet to be a first-round pick.
Anthony Edwards dropped 36 points in Phoenix.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.