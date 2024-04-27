2024 NFL draft: Giants select TE Theo Johnson in Round 4

With the 107th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Giants have selected Penn State tight end Theo Johnson.

With the uncertainty surrounding Darren Waller and the potential that he retires, the Giants played it safe and grabbed one of the best tight ends still on the board.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Johnson met with the Giants during the pre-draft process and earned a wildly impressive relative athletic score (RAS) of 9.93, which was ninth-best among tight ends since 1987.

More to come…

