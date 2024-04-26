2024 NFL draft: Giants remaining picks after Round 1

The New York Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

After not trading back up into the first round — something viewed as an outside possibility — general manager Joe Schoen is left with five selections over the final six rounds.

With Day 1 now in the books, here are the Giants’ remaining picks over the next 48 hours:

Round 2 (No. 47, from Seattle)

Round 3 (No. 70)

Round 4 (No. 107)

Round 5 (No. 166, from Carolina)

Round 6 (No. 183)

Barring any trade — up or down — the Giants will make two picks on Day 2 and three picks on Day 3. They do not currently have a seventh-round pick after trading it to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for linebacker Isaiah Simmons last season.

The Giants re-signed Simmons in early March.

