2024 NFL draft: Giants remaining picks after Round 1
The New York Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
After not trading back up into the first round — something viewed as an outside possibility — general manager Joe Schoen is left with five selections over the final six rounds.
With Day 1 now in the books, here are the Giants’ remaining picks over the next 48 hours:
Round 2 (No. 47, from Seattle)
Round 3 (No. 70)
Round 4 (No. 107)
Round 5 (No. 166, from Carolina)
Round 6 (No. 183)
Barring any trade — up or down — the Giants will make two picks on Day 2 and three picks on Day 3. They do not currently have a seventh-round pick after trading it to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for linebacker Isaiah Simmons last season.
The Giants re-signed Simmons in early March.