2024 NFL draft: Giants hosted TE Ben Sinnott for visit

The tight end position is up in the air for the New York Giants.

Darren Waller hasn’t decided if he’s going to play or retire. Daniel Bellinger is young and still has untapped potential. Jack Stoll spent the last three years in Philadelphia but doesn’t have a lot to show for it, and while Chris Manhertz has been around for eight years, he has just 271 receiving yards and two touchdowns over his career.

Not only do the Giants need a tight end who can catch the ball, but they need one who can help block for Daniel Jones.

Waller had a decent season last year despite the team’s struggles, and Bellinger can certainly learn from him. But it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have another youngster come in and help push Bellinger to perform better.

That is why Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott visited the Giants on Thursday.

Kansas St TE Ben Sinnott, maybe the most versatile in the draft, is visiting the #Giants today and he was in Carolina with the #Panthers yesterday. The testing numbers — 4.68 40, 40-inch vert, 10’6 broad, 6.82 three-cone,

4.23 shuttle — were either No. 1 or near the top. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2024

The Giants have some competition, though, as Sinnott also visited the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

Sinnott stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 245 pounds, a solid size for an NFL tight end. While at Kansas State, he recorded 82 receptions for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also carried the ball three times for 12 yards and an additional touchdown.

If he can maintain his improvement year-over-year, something he did all three years at K-State, then he will definitely be a force in the NFL.

