2024 NFL draft: Giants holding top 30 visit with Penn State’s Chop Robinson

They say you can never have enough pass rushers. It’s always been part of the formula that has brought the New York Giants their four Super Bowl championships and it continues to be a top priority.

This week, the Giants will host Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson as part of their top 30 college visits. Robinson will also reportedly visit with the New York Jets.

Source: Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson has top 30 visits with the #Giants and #Jets this week. Robinson is a projected 1st-round pick and has previously visited the #Eagles, #Ravens and #Saints. pic.twitter.com/RWBIWrdFvc — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 3, 2024

Robinson, who was measured at 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds at this year’s NFL Combine, has been compared to another Nittany Lion defender, Micah Parsons, by several scouting services.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein sums up Robinson as a player who “offers the type of elite athleticism we’ve seen from players like Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett. Robinson might not be as fast as Parsons, but he’s close. He’s ultra-twitchy with the explosiveness to get on top of blockers and overwhelm them in an instant.”

Robinson will certainly be a first-rounder and may even get into the top 15 in the NFL draft in Detroit later this month.

But the Giants have the sixth pick in Round 1 and are eyeing either a quarterback or a wide receiver. Robinson would only be a consideration if they traded back in the first round.

Considering the Giants already have a ton of resources dedicated to their pass rush in players such as Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Azeez Ojulari, they may simply be doing their due diligence here.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire