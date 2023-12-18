2024 NFL draft: Giants currently slated to select 7th

The New York Giants dropped to 5-9 on the season with a 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at the Caesars Sportsdome.

With a win, the Giants would have taken control of their own playoff destiny (pending the results on Monday Night Football) but hardly resembled a team deserving of that opportunity.

Instead, the loss brings everyone back down to reality — and the reality is the Giants are a bad football team that will likely enjoy a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Following the results of the weekend games, the Giants are now slated to select seventh overall in April, per Tankathon.

New York could have actually moved up a spot to No. 6 overall, but the Chicago Bears lost in heartbreaking fashion as wide receiver Darnell Mooney dropped what would have been a game-winning reception on a last-second Hail Mary.

The teams ahead of the Giants are as follows:

The Jets and Bears hold the tiebreakers over the Giants, while Big Blue holds the tiebreakers over the other 5-9 teams behind them (Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans).

