2024 NFL draft: Giants currently slated to pick 6th overall

The New York Giants picked up their second straight win on Sunday against the New England Patriots to improve to 4-8 on the season.

As a result of the win, the Giants are currently slated to pick 6th overall in the 2024 NFL draft next April, per Tankathon.

Just two weeks ago, prior to the back-to-back wins with Tommy DeVito under center, the Giants were slated to pick second overall. At that time, there was a lot of chatter about which quarterback would be available to the Giants when they were put on the clock.

Falling down to the sixth spot likely takes the Giants out of the sweepstakes for the top two quarterbacks in the draft as well as Marvin Harrison Jr., the stand-out Ohio State receiver. Unless, of course, they traded up.

Although there may be other options for the Giants at quarterback, general manager Joe Schoen made the team’s commitment to Daniel Jones pretty clear during his press conference on Monday.

Still, a lot can change before the draft and it shouldn’t be ignored that Schoen has scouted many of the top prospects this season, including the top quarterbacks.

If quarterback is not the move, the Giants can always use help on the offensive line, which has struggled mightily this year.

With plenty of football left to be played, the Giants could certainly move further away from the top pick or find their way back into the top-5.

