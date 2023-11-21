2024 NFL draft: Giants currently slated to select 5th overall

Following the New York Giants’ upset win over the Washington Commanders, they improved their record to 3-8 on the season.

According to Tankathon, if the season ended today, the Giants would hold the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — three spots later than the pick they held entering Week 11.

While many expect the Giants to target a quarterback in the upcoming draft, there were reports last week that some in the Giants organization still believe in Daniel Jones moving forward.

The last time the Giants held the fifth overall pick, they selected Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has shined this season.

At fifth overall, the Giants would likely have to trade up in order to land one of the top quarterbacks or Marvin Harrison Jr., who is expected to be a generational talent at the wide receiver position.

Both quarterback and wide receiver would fill a position of need for Big Blue. However, if the Giants were to have to pick fifth overall, they may go in the direction of the offensive line, which has been a problem for years.

Of course, there is a lot of season left to be played and the Giants’ matchup with the New England Patriots this weekend has major draft stock implications for both teams.

