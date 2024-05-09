2024 NFL draft: Giants’ class ranked fourth-most impactful

The New York Giants’ 2024 draft class has already received praise on an individual level. Each player added was considered a solid decision, with Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy specifically receiving the most praise because of their expected impact.

But what about the whole of the Giants’ draft class? How impactful will they all be? CBS Sports ranked the impact of each team’s draft class, and the Giants landed with the fourth most impactful.

Impactful rookies: WR Malik Nabers, S Tyler Nubin, CB Andru Phillips, RB Tyrone Tracy, LB Darius Muasau All five of these first-year pros will likely be leaned upon in 2024 and have the athleticism to thrive in their specific roles. Nabers was my WR1 in this class. After he learns the full route tree, look out. He’ll be able to do it all at receiver. Nubin’s average-at-best workout scares me a bit, but his film as a ball-hawking free safety can’t simply be ignored. Phillips has elite explosiveness traits at cornerback — and can play inside if needed. Tracy has free-wheeling cutting skills and, as a former receiver, will be part of what the Giants want to do out of the backfield in the pass game. Muasau gave me Matt Milano vibes on film regarding his instincts and hair-on-fire style. There’s some upside as a coverage type too because of how fluidly he flips his hips.

It’s no secret that Nabers and Tracy will be utilized early and often, even with Tracy’s need for further development at running back. Devin Singleterry is going to need help and Tracy has already proven to have the football IQ to have an impact in Year 1.

The Giants’ 2024 draft class was pretty spot on with what the team needed to add. Hopefully, all of this potential we’re seeing, the anticipated impact of these players, and what they bring to the table, will translate into actual results on the field.

The three teams ranked above the Giants are the Washington Commanders (1), Arizona Cardinals (2), and Green Bay Packers (3).

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire