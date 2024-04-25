2024 NFL draft: Full order of all 32 picks in Round 1

The 2024 NFL draft is finally here, and teams will begin bolstering their rosters with some of the nation’s best talent in college football.

The Chicago Bears will kick things off with the first overall pick (courtesy of the Carolina Panthers), where it’ll come as no surprise when they make quarterback Caleb Williams the first overall pick in the draft. But Chicago also has the ninth overall selection, giving them an opportunity to add two blue chip players to the roster.

There are plenty of storylines to monitor with the Bears, especially what they do with the No. 9 pick. Will a top wide receiver fall to them? Will they have their top choice of defensive player? Will they trade back?

Here is a look at the complete order of picks for Round 1, which begins tonight at 7 p.m. CT.

