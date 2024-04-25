2024 NFL draft: Full order of all 32 picks in Round 1

The 2024 NFL draft is here, and the Bears are just five hours from officially being on the clock in a scenario where USC quarterback Caleb Williams will, without a doubt, be the pick.

In Round 1, storylines will be explored, including 7-10 teams looking to trade up for quarterbacks, wide receivers, offensive tackles, or cornerbacks.

With the final draft preparations underway for all 32 teams, here is a look at the complete order of picks for Round 1, which begins tonight at 8 p.m. E.T.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire