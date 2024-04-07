2024 NFL Draft: Florida State DL Braden Fiske scouting report

There are those draft prospects who show up at the scouting combine ready to demolish every test, forcing NFL evaluators to go back to their tape with a new eye for things. Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske was one such prospect at the 2024 combine, as he put up testing numbers among the best for any interior defensive lineman in recent memory.

Fiske did destroy the 2024 combine in a positive sense, but what does that mean for his NFL future? After four seasons at Western Michigan, Fiske transferred to Florida State in time for the 2023 season, amassing six sacks, 28 total pressures, 29 solo tackles, and 26 stops against stronger competition. His athleticism on tape absolutely aligns with what we saw at the combine, but Fiske’s deployment at the next level will be crucial to his success — whoever drafts him had better have a very clear plan.

PLUSES

— Preposterous combine numbers show up on tape when he has to chase down quarterbacks and running backs in the open field.

— Has a great move to cross the face of the blocker and slip in to pressure.

— Shoots out of the gate right off the snap; less reactive blockers could get beaten before they get their hands up.

— Can be dynamite on stunts and games with the ability to cross multiple gaps with ease.

MINUSES

— Really short arms (31″, third percentile for IDL), and he’ll get negated by power and double-teams without more of a plan with his hands.

— More of an immediate speed-rusher than a guy who will win leverage battles.

— Might be maxed-out physically; not sure if you can add more than his 292 pounds without making him look more like a guard.

Fiske is an interesting prospect — a tweener in a lot of ways. His height may preclude him from winning leverage, and his weight gets in the way in power situations.

His NFL team will need to have a VERY clear plan for him. I’d put him on the edge more often than the Seminoles did, just to take advantage of his unusual athleticism, and he could be a real boss in a stunt-heavy front.

