2024 NFL draft first-round order: New York Giants factoring into top five

The New York Giants — a playoff team a season ago — are in the thick of the race for a top-five selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Giants will put their top-five draft status, as well as the Green Bay Packers' playoff hopes, on the line on "Monday Night Football" this week.

The draft order is determined by record, and uses strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).

The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seed, if the season ended today.

The 2024 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

NFL draft first-round order

(as of Dec. 10; * denotes wild-card team and # denotes division leader)

Teams without a first-round pick: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 NFL draft first-round order after Week 14