2024 NFL draft first-round order: New York Giants factoring into top five
The New York Giants — a playoff team a season ago — are in the thick of the race for a top-five selection in the 2024 NFL draft.
The Giants will put their top-five draft status, as well as the Green Bay Packers' playoff hopes, on the line on "Monday Night Football" this week.
The draft order is determined by record, and uses strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).
The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seed, if the season ended today.
The 2024 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Detroit from April 25-27.
NFL draft first-round order
(as of Dec. 10; * denotes wild-card team and # denotes division leader)
Chicago Bears (from Panthers) — Carolina Panthers' record: 1-12 (strength of schedule: .527)
Arizona Cardinals — Record: 3-10 (.542)
New England Patriots — Record: 3-10 (.530)
Washington Commanders — Record: 4-9 (.506)
New York Giants — Record: 4-8 (.490)
Tennessee Titans — Record: 4-8 (.500)
Chicago Bears — Record: 5-8 (.476)
Las Vegas Raiders — Record: 5-8 (.494)
New York Jets — Record: 5-8 (.527)
Los Angeles Chargers — Record: 5-8 (.530)
New Orleans Saints — Record: 6-7 (.419)
Atlanta Falcons — Record: 6-7 (.431)
Seattle Seahawks — Record: 6-7 (.524)
Los Angeles Rams — Record: 6-7 (.554)
Arizona Cardinals (from Texans) — Houston Texans' record: 7-6 (.479)
Buffalo Bills — Record: 7-6 (.485)
Denver Broncos — Record: 7-6 (.503)
Cincinnati Bengals — Record: 7-6 (.554)
*Green Bay Packers — Record: 6-6 (.513)
*Indianapolis Colts — Record: 7-6 (.467)
*Minnesota Vikings — Record: 7-6 (.476)
*Pittsburgh Steelers — Record: 7-6 (.509)
*Houston Texans (from Browns) — Cleveland Browns' record: 8-5 (.548)
*Philadelphia Eagles — Record: 10-3 (.530)
#Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Record: 6-7 (.506)
#Kansas City Chiefs — Record: 8-5 (.539)
#Jacksonville Jaguars — Record: 8-5 (.542)
#Detroit Lions — Record: 9-4 (.449)
#Miami Dolphins — Record: 9-3 (.400)
#Dallas Cowboys — Record: 10-3 (.425)
#Baltimore Ravens — Record: 10-3 (.500)
#San Francisco 49ers — Record: 10-3 (.524)
Teams without a first-round pick: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns
