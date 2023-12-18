2024 NFL draft first-round order: Carolina Panthers' win tightens race for top pick

The Carolina Panthers snapped a six-game losing streak on Sunday, and with that tightened up the race for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Panthers, of course, don't own their first-round pick, as it will be shipped to the Chicago Bears as part of a pre-draft trade in 2023. The Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots now sit just one win behind the Panthers in the race for the top pick.

The draft order is determined by record, and uses strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).

The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seed, if the season ended today.

The 2024 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

NFL draft first-round order

(as of Dec. 17; * denotes wild-card team and # denotes division leader)

Teams without a first-round pick: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns

