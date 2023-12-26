2024 NFL draft: Falcons still on track for top-10 pick

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to secure their seventh win of the season, but they didn’t lose any ground in the 2024 NFL draft order.

According to Tankathon‘s projections, the Falcons currently hold the 10th overall selection going into Week 17 — the same spot they were slated before Sunday’s 29-10 victory.

Whether or not Arthur Smith returns as head coach next season, the quarterback position will likely be addressed this offseason. In our latest Falcons mock draft, we have the team taking LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in the first round.

Other potential options include Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Oregon’s Bo Nix.

