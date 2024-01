The Atlanta Falcons are one of several teams heading into the offseason without a spot in the playoffs and with a vacancy at head coach. And as we are doing with every NFL team minus a head coach, we are updating our seven-round NFL mock draft for 2024. Like most teams picking high in the first round, the Falcons have a real quarterback problem and it must be addressed. Atlanta also needs to upgrade at wide receiver and all over the defense.

First round - QB Jayden Daniels - LSU

Nov 18, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Heisman Trophy candidate LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

Second round - WR Xavier Worthy - Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) carries the ball during the Texas Longhorns football game against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Third round - G Christian Haynes - UConn

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 04: Christian Haynes #64 of the Connecticut Huskies goes head to head against Kurott Garland #99 of the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 59-3. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Fourth round - EDGE Mohamed Kamara - Colorado State

Colorado State’s Mohamed Kamara (8) reacts during a college football game against CU at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.

Fifth round - CB Cam Hart - Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 15: Cam Hart #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 15, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Sixth round - S Malachi Moore - Alabama

Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) catches a pass as Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13) defends at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 42-28. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth round - OT Anthony Belton - North Carolina State

Sep 29, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive lineman Anthony Belton (74) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Seventh round - WR Bryson Nesbit - North Carolina

Oct 21, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Bryson Nesbit (18) runs after a catch as Virginia Cavaliers safety Jonas Sanker (20) forces him out of bounds in the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

