2024 NFL Draft: Early compensatory pick projections for the Eagles

The Eagles made several critical signings during the 2023 NFL free agency process, with all of the additions being one-year deals.

Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman watched ten contributors leave on the open market.

Thanks to his shrewd maneuvering and roster building, the Eagles are in line for four valuable compensatory picks in 2024, according to NFL.com draft expert, Lance Zierlein.

The Eagles played the compensatory pick game perfectly. They knew they would have a large number of players depart in free agency, and they didn’t add any projected qualifying free agents to the team. Philadelphia should receive the maximum number of picks, including a third-rounder for Hargrave.

The Birds were slated to have six picks in the 2024 NFL draft, but thanks to the compensatory formula, they’ll have 10.

1 Eagles’ own pick

2 Eagles’ own pick

2 From Saints

3 Projected compensatory pick

5 From Vikings (can become fourth-round pick if conditions are met)

5 From Buccaneers

5 Projected compensatory pick

5 Projected compensatory pick

6 Eagles’ own pick, or the Titans’ sixth-round pick, whichever is better

6 Projected compensatory pick

Here’s an early look at the three compensatory picks and how Philadelphia landed the extra assets.

Round 3

Javon Hargrave took his talents to San Francisco, sending back a vital third-round pick.

Round 5

Miles Sanders couldn’t turn down $6 million per season, so he took his talents to Charlotte, where he reunited with Duce Staley as a Panthers running back.

Philadelphia gets a valuable sixth-round pick.

Round 5

Isaac Seumalo will get $8 million a year from Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia gets another fifth-round pick.

Round 6

Philadelphia also lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson, T.J. Edwards, and Andre Dillard.

They’ll acquire a sixth-round pick.

