2024 NFL Draft: Eagles looking to trade up for one of the top cornerbacks?

The NFL draft is just four days away. While some general managers will operate passively, Eagles executive Howie Roseman will be among the most aggressive at adding elite talent.

The final week of draft preparation will present plenty of news and rumors, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Roseman and Philadelphia could be looking for an aggressive move up the board for one of the top cornerbacks.

If Roseman wants a cornerback at No. 22, as many people around the league believe he could, he might have to move up again. Per sources, he already has been calling around, gauging what a trade up might look like to be prepared for what has become a near-annual tradition. It’s also worth noting Roseman, who has been Philly’s GM since 2010, has never drafted a corner, tight end, running back or safety in Round 1.

Roseman has traded up in four of the past five years to select offensive tackle Andre Dillard (2019), wide receiver Devonta Smith (2021), defensive tackle Jordan Davis (2022), and star defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Davis’ teammate at Georgia (2023).

The Eagles hadn’t drafted a cornerback in the first round since 2002 when they selected Lito Sheppard, but Darius Slay and James Bradberry are 30 or over. The young core of Eli Ricks, Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe, and Zech McPhearson suffered a baptism by fire in 2023, leaving some doubt about a potential star out of the group.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire