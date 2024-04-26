2024 NFL Draft: Did the Cardinals draft the right wide receiver?

In the moments leading up to the Arizona Cardinals first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, there was considerable disagreement among the analysts as to which wide receiver the Cardinals should select. Ultimately, Arizona opted for former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. and he should be the centerpiece of the Cardinals passing game for years to come.

But as was pointed out by ESPN NFL analyst, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers can do anything Harrison can do and he’s faster. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah had Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze as his top receiver.

I don’t think the Cardinals could go wrong with any of the three and honestly, watching Harrison play you can’t help but see some Larry Fitzgerald in his game and for Cardinals fans, this will feel very familiar. One thing is for sure, we will enjoy watching all three of these guys battle it out over the years to see which one is the best.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire