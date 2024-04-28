2024 NFL draft in Detroit sets new attendance record

If you were in Detroit for the 2024 NFL draft weekend, you were definitely not alone. After a Thursday night that saw over 275,000 fans in downtown Detroit to experience the first round, the enthusiastic crowd did not diminish.

Local officials placed the three-day crowd for the 2024 NFL draft at over 775,000. That breaks the event attendance record previously held by Nashville in 2019.

Good weather and a centralized location easily accessible for fans of many other teams helped pack downtown Detroit. The 2025 draft moves to Green Bay, population 106,000.

