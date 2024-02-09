2024 NFL draft in Detroit: Renderings show what Campus Martius, Hart Plaza will look like

Visit Detroit released renderings of what the 2024 NFL draft will look like when it comes to downtown Detroit in April. The renderings were released on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Excitement is building for the 2024 NFL draft as Detroit tourism leaders unveiled new details on Friday of how the draft will unfold in the Motor City this April.

Officials announced the draft footprint Friday, including a stage and viewing area around Campus Martius and Hart Plaza. Attendees can also view the draft along the South Woodward Corridor.

“With today’s release of draft renderings, fans locally and across the nation now have a first look of how the iconic streets of Detroit will provide a remarkable stage for the NFL," said Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit president and CEO.

The draft will take place in the heart of downtown Detroit, in the areas of Campus Martius, Cadillac Square, Monroe Street Midway and Hart Plaza. The event will be presented by Bud Light. The event will feature free activities, promoting visitors to explore Detroit.

The NFL draft will take place in downtown Detroit from April 25-27.

