2024 NFL Draft: Details of Vikings and Jaguars trade

The Minnesota Vikings were very busy in round one. First, they traded up with the Jets to acquire their franchise quarterback, J.J. McCarthy. They followed that up by trading up again, this time for a young presence on the defensive edge.

The Vikings added Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner after he fell out of the top half of round one. He was expected to be taken as early as number eight, but instead, he fell a little, and the Vikings decided he was worth going up for.

The Vikings traded their 23rd and 157th overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, as well as their 2025 3rd and 4th round picks, for the Jaguars’ 17th overall pick. Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to report the trade details.

The trade now has the Vikings sitting with seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft despite making two trade-ups. They will next be on the clock in the fourth round with the 108th overall pick.

