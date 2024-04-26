2024 NFL Draft: Details of Vikings and Jets trade

The Minnesota Vikings saw the quarterbacks flying off the board and knew they had to get aggressive. The New York Jets were willing to listen, and the teams agreed on a trade to swap spots.

The Vikings jumped one spot from 11 to 10, forcing the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos to wait and see who fell to them. The Broncos landed Bo Nix, and the Raiders were left in the cold with no top quarterback prospects to go into 2024 with.

The Albert Breer has the trade details are that the Vikings send their fourth and fifth-round picks (129 and 157) to the Jets. They received their sixth-rounder (203) to go with the 10th selection.

For the NFL draft pick trade chart fans, the Jets package had a value of 1,310, and the Vikings had 1,321, making it a fair trade across the board if that is your barometer.

The trade now leaves the Vikings with seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Their next selection at the time of this publishing is 23rd overall.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire